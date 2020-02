Former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša commented on Twitter after the latest audio bomb about former Prime Minister and SDSM president Zoran Zaev’s interference in the work of the SPO and the Supreme Court.

#RuleOfLaw in a socialist ruled #Macedonia:

“It is agreed cases to drop. Katica knows. Supreme Court will make a decision, they can’t do anything without Zaev” https://t.co/MV4zitZtnQ — Janez Janša (@JJansaSDS) February 23, 2020