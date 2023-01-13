The Target-Fortress case involving the wiretapping and destruction of equipment will not apply equally to all defendants. In particular, for the former Minister of Interior Gordana Jankuloska, the statute of limitations for this crime might be up to 20 years, because she is charged with an indictment according to which the statute of limitations of the crime lasts for a longer period.

Lawyer Vlatko Ilievski explained this to “Republika”.

For some of the defendants in this case, there is a possibility of statute of limitations, but this does not apply to all. Gordana is charged under Article 353 where the statute of limitations is 20 years. One should ask how the prosecution in this case, which refers to wiretapping, allowed someone to be charged with an indictment for which the crime expires in a shorter period of time. Why should the prosecution be amnestied from this, stresses Ilievski.

Recently, the Apelllate Court sent the case back for a retrial, and the Judicial Council concluded that it was kept in the drawer for too long.