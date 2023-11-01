Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Gordana Jankuloska, has been released from the “Idrizovo” prison after serving three years and one month. Her release is on parole, based on a decision made by the Court of Appeals, and she will not return unless she commits a new criminal offense by next October.

Several factors were taken into account when making this decision – Jankuloska is the mother of a five-year-old child who was deprived of maternal care and upbringing, she adhered to the rights and obligations arising from the prison’s routine, adapted well to the prison environment, maintaining friendly relations with other inmates, and did not exhibit violent or confrontational behavior.

Former Minister of Internal Affairs, Gordana Jankuloska, was sent to the Idrizovo Correctional Facility to serve a four-year prison sentence after being convicted in the “Tank” case in September 2020, following the exhaustion of all legal means to postpone the execution of the sentence in the “Tank” case.