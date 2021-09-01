Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and the European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi expressed their support to continue EU enlargement toward the Balkans, during their meeting with Zoran Zaev at the Bled Forum.

During the meeting, it was said that enlargement is a priority for the Slovenian Presidency of the EU, and that the countries of the Western Balkans should become EU member states as soon as possible, the Zaev Government said in a statement.

Jansa and Varhelyi urged Macedonia and Bulgaria to resolve their differences as soon as possible – Bulgaria blocks Macedonia from opening EU accession talks.