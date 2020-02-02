Zaev’s criminal activities are going international, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev in response to the reports of the planned public private partnership project with a controversial healthcare company with ties to disgraced former Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Zaev is in league with the ex Prime Minister of Malta Muscat and the Libyan off-shore tycoon Shaukat Ali Ghafoor who operates on a tested plan to find an easily bribed Government and syphon money from its healthcare budget. His exploits in Malta cost that country 51 million EUR, Janusev said.

He called on the Government to confirm, or deny, that Zaev met with Ghafoor during his trip to Malta in 2018, when he was hosted by Muscat.