He lied about Smilkovo

He lied about the coalition with DUI

He lied that he would protect Goce Delcev

He lied about the student city

He lied about 600 kilometers of highways

He lied about the countdown timer

He lied about the EU date

HE LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING!

Macedonia does not forget !, Igor Janusev, head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the third electoral district said in a video he shared on social networks.