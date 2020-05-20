The only strategy that VMRO-DPMNE has is the health of the citizens and we will not deviate from that. And it is clear that elections will not take place in June, and the law does not allow it. Legal norms do not allow it. They simply cannot meet all the deadlines for the preparation of June elections, said the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, Igor Janusev in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

According to him, what Zaev is saying is unrealistic.