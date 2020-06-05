While the number of coronavirus infections worldwide is declining, the number in our country is rising at the speed of light, reaching a record number of cases, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev in a Facebook post.

The measures are catastrophic, from Skopje, Zaev and SDSM sent the coronavirus to spread across Macedonia.

At the same time, he asked how much more time should pass for Zaev and Filipce to admit admit their mistakes in the fight against the pandemic?