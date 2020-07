The first candidate on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the third electoral district, Igor Janusev, posted a video address on Facebook.

Only a state with a strong private sector is a strong state. We pledge for:

Reduction of profit tax and personal income tax to 8%

More funds for investment in new technologies and production lines

Better conditions for export and import

Reforms in the inspection system

The private sector will be the backbone of the state!