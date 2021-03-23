VMRO-DPMNE official Igor Janusev said that it is now clear that the ruling SDSM led coalition does not have majority in Parliament. SDSM has been unable to advance almost any legislation, since out of its 62 members, at any given time a few are either sick or abroad, and it takes 61 votes to begin a session of Parliament. VMRO-DPMNE offered to help SDSM get the necessary quorum to adopt several crucial pieces of legislation – mainly the latest economic stimulus package – but SDSM refused since it insisted that partisan pet projects are added to the agenda.

They don’t have the majority. They were only able to gather it together for a few times, to make pretense before the public that they are a stable Government, but they are nervous and it shows. We are ready to help with legislation which is of enormous public interest, like the fifth stimulus package. Everything that is beneficial for the citizens, we will support it. But they want to advance other issues from their agenda. Well, then they need to find a majority in the Parliament, Janusev said.

Discussing the disastrous inability of the Government to procure vaccines, Janusev said that, if VMRO was still in office, Macedonia would’ve had vaccines by now. “We would’ve had 50, 100 people sent across the world. I’m sure we would’ve had to beg and do all sorts of things, but we would’ve found the vaccines. This is not normal, what the Government is doing”, Janusev said. Macedonia still hasn’t been able to procure a meaningful quantity of vaccines – the only deliveries were 8,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by Serbia and 3,000 Sputnik vaccines sold by Russia. The biggest expected deal – the purchase of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines, collapsed after Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce tried to insert a shell company registered in American Samoa into the deal, prompting the Chinese manufacturer to withdraw from it.