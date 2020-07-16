At the request of VMRO-DPMNE, the SEC is recounting the results from the hardcopy forms, in order to remove all possibilities for any irregularities regarding the election results. We have information that the numbers of the results entered in the SEC system do not correspond with the exact numbers entered in the hardcopy forms. As there are no official preliminary results, and the SEC website is not available, we are reviewing the forms in our Republic Election Headquarters, wrote the Secretary General of VMRO DPMNE, Igor Janusev, on social networks.