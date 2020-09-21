Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vlado Misajlovski, Ivan Ivanov, Sergej Popov, Nikola Micevski, Gordana Dimitrievska-Kocoska, Rasela Mizrahi, Stefan Andonovski, Marija Andonovska, Olga Lozanovska, Dafina Stojanovska, Velo Markovski, Trajko Slavecki, Vlatko Gjorcev, Dragan Kovacki, Koce Trajanovski, Kiril Pecakov and Antonio Milososki are the members of the new Executive Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, which was elected Monday evening by the party’s Central Committee.

As the party leader, Hristijan Mickoski, informed after the Central Committee session, he received support to lead the party after his proposal to hold an extraordinary congress to elect a new leader was rejected.

Mickoski also announced that the current Secretary General of the party Igor Janusev is resigning from party functions due to personal reasons, but will continue to contribute and help VMRO-DPMNE in the fight against SDSM.

Mickoski stressed that with such changes in the party body, VMRO-DPMNE wants to show capacity for change and strength in the further battle against, as Mickoski said, the mafia that is in power in Macedonia.