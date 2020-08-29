Eight members of Parliamant who sit here were elected unlawfully, in violations of the rules of the Parliament, said Igor Janusev from VMRO-DPMNE, at the opening of the session where the Parliament is expected to vote on the next Zoran Zaev led Government.

The slim SDSM – DUI led majority removed eight members of Parliament who are slated to join Zaev’s Government, and replaced them with the next candidates on the lists, but it was done in violation of the rules – without waiting for approval from a legitimate Mandate committee and with sessions lasting well into the night. VMRO and the Albanian opposition parties walked out of the session in protest.

In the spirit of transparency, democracy and respect for the rule of law – the things Zaev and the rest sitting next to him swear by, it needs to be noted that eight members of Parliament who sit here don’t have the legitimacy and were appoint illegally. This violation is the fault of this so-called majority, Janusev said.

This prompted angry replies from SDSM members of Parliament, and Speaker Talat Xhaferi was forced to intervene to restore order.