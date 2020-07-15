VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev said that the race is clearly deadlocked, but that the majority of voters supported the opposition.

VMRO won in most cities, in Aerodrom, Gazi Baba, Kisela Voda, Gjorce, Butel, Kavadarci, Makedonska Kamenica, Veles, Ohrid, Prilep… The proportionate model makes the election uncertain, but the voters clearly said they wan’t change and that they don’t want a criminal and corrupt Government. The opposition won more votes than the ruling parties. VMRO-DPMNE will enter the race to form a ruling majority, as the current Government is spent and is due for change, Janusev said.

Asked about the fact that SDSM has declared victory, Janusev said that this party has often falsely declared victory in the past. He predicted that the distribution of seats may take until Thursday, as strange technical difficulties and the narrow difference complicated the process.