The Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE, Igor Janusev, head of the list in the 3rd electoral district on the last day of the campaign was at the final meeting with the citizens in Stip. Janusev told the audience that the best four years for Macedonia are coming and said “on July 15, circle number 14 for 14 MPs in the 3rd electoral district”.

We have before us the virus of crime and corruption, lies and manipulations and that virus has name and surname – Zoran Zaev. His every appearance is a new lie. My rival Ljupco Nikolosvki did not come out to face me, to debate, he did not come out because he has nothing to say, he is a loser, Janusev said.