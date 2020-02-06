Zoran Zaev had the audacity to sit with the families of children who were murdered, he looked into their eyes, and lied to them for political points. That tells you what kind of a person are we dealing with here, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev, as Zaev’s testimony in the 2012 Good Friday massacre continues to shake the country.

The group of Islamists who carried out the murders of four Macedonian boys and one man were released after Zaev grabbed power in 2012 – and two of the three direct participants in the killing are hiding in Kosovo.

Zaev is reponsible that the killers are on the loose. Zaev claimed that there is some kind of political background to the murders, and used this to advance his party in the polls. If it weren’t for his comments, things would have turned out differently, Janusev said in an interview with Alfa TV.

Three Albanian Islamists killed four Macedonian youngsters – Filip Slavkovski, Aleksandar Nakevski, Cvetanco Ackovski and Kire Trpkovski, aged 18 to 21, and the 45 year old Borce Stevkovski, on the eve of Good Friday in 2012. After Zaev began spreading his conspiracy theory, the families of the killed boys met with him a number of times and publicly begged him to reveal all “new evidence” he has in the case, but he refused to do so, citing national security concerns. Until his testimony on Monday, when Zaev finally acknowledged that he has no new evidence to offer.

The machine gun massacre was carried out at a pond north of Skopje, and was apparently meant to spark a religious war in Macedonia. Zaev also abused other emotional cases, such as the 2015 attack on Kumanovo – at the height of his Colored Revolution campaign, as well as the deaths of Tamara Dimovska, journalist Nikola Mladenov, and the murder of Martin Neskovski, spreading reckless conspiracy theories that were designed to harm VMRO in the polls and spur angry protests.