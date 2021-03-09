VMRO-DPMNE representative Igor Janusev blamed the Zaev regime of preparing to forge the results of the October municipal elections by refusing to implement the decision to use fingerprint devices that will limit electoral fraud.
Janusev said that the agreement to use the devices was reached a year ago by the two major parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, but that SDSM is now trying to get out of the agreement and has been sabotaging talks for its practical implementation.
Despite all efforts, concessions and good will shown by VMRO-DPMNE, the SDSM – DUI coalition is obstructing this plan with all strength. This would unable them to conduct ballot stuffing. Even though the decision was signed into law, the 2021 budget does not provide funds for purchasing the equipment and ignores demands from the State Electoral Commission to make them available, Janusev said.
Janusev said that SDSM is citing confidentiality issues, but insists that according to the electoral code, the Interior Ministry is obligated to provie all necessary data to the State Electoral Commission – this includes the fingerprint database which is collected by the Ministry. This database will be used to match the fingerprints of the voters and determine the extent of fraud.
SDSM and DUI are now pushing to go back to the old model of using UV lights and invisible ink to mark voters, even though this option is no longer legally available, once the fingerprint devices were mandated into use. Is this because SDSM and DUI plan to continue the practice of family voting and ballot stuffing? Their refusal to accept the use of electronic fingerprint devices means that the Zaev Government is preparing for electoral theft. We call on the international community to exert pressure on the Government so that it upholds what is its legal obligation. There are seven months left until the elections which is enough time for the international community to intervene, Janusev said.
