VMRO-DPMNE representative Igor Janusev blamed the Zaev regime of preparing to forge the results of the October municipal elections by refusing to implement the decision to use fingerprint devices that will limit electoral fraud.

Janusev said that the agreement to use the devices was reached a year ago by the two major parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, but that SDSM is now trying to get out of the agreement and has been sabotaging talks for its practical implementation.

Despite all efforts, concessions and good will shown by VMRO-DPMNE, the SDSM – DUI coalition is obstructing this plan with all strength. This would unable them to conduct ballot stuffing. Even though the decision was signed into law, the 2021 budget does not provide funds for purchasing the equipment and ignores demands from the State Electoral Commission to make them available, Janusev said.

Janusev said that SDSM is citing confidentiality issues, but insists that according to the electoral code, the Interior Ministry is obligated to provie all necessary data to the State Electoral Commission – this includes the fingerprint database which is collected by the Ministry. This database will be used to match the fingerprints of the voters and determine the extent of fraud.