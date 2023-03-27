The Minister of Education Jeton Shaqiri described the entire misery of the government in one sentence when he admitted that the government does not have money for textbooks for all classes in secondary education. According to Vesna Janevska, this statement is shameful in several aspects.

This year, the Ministry of Education has a budget of 450 million euros, which is 8.4% higher than the budget for 2022, and Shaqiri, during his presentation in the Government at the beginning of the year, boasted that he was proud of the budget that has been developed and will have for new investments, both for textbooks and higher salaries. From a lot of bragging, we ended up with no money, so we ask what the 450 million euros of money that the Ministry of Education has in the budget is spent on if there is no money for textbooks, Janevska said at today’s press conference.

She recalled that this government had no money for either certificates or single-use printed primary school textbooks.