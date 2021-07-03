Bulgaria knows there must be a compromise. A solution needs to be found that takes into account all the red lines, EU Commissioner for Budget and Administration and former EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn told 24 Vesti.

He says that there is progress and it is only a matter of time before the blockade on Macedonia is lifted.

He emphasizes that the current caretaker government in Bulgaria will not enter into a solution with Macedonia, the key will be in the new government, after the elections. The veto as an EU mechanism should exist, but not as a threat in the whole negotiation process.