A demonstration of a joint operational-tactical exercise “HARPOON 2022” will be held today in Ohrid by the members of the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit “Tiger” from Macedonia and the Special Squad for Combating Terrorism from the Ministry of the Interior of Bulgaria, in cooperation with the Department of Aviation units at the Ministry of the Interior of Macedonia.

The exercise, as the Ministry of Interior informed, will take place on the lakeside, next to the Border Surveillance Police Station “Ohrid Lake”.

This is the second joint exercise of this kind this year, after the June 2022 exercise in Sofia.

The exercise will be attended by high-level delegations from the two ministries, led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Macedonia, Oliver Spasovski and the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Vencislav Katinov.