Several Macedonian embassies in Europe organized joint celebration of the day of Ss. Cyril and Methodius with the Bulgarian embassies. Such joint events were held in Belgrade, Prague, Warsaw and Kiev – all places which received Christianity through the work of the sainted brothers.

Bulgaria demands that Macedonia holds joint celebrations of the saints, which Bulgaria considers part of its heritage. President Stevo Pendarovski will travel to Rome for the traditional honoring of St. Cyril together with the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, in Radev’s plane.

Bulgaria is blocking Macedonia from opening EU accession talks until Macedonian authorities accept the Bulgarian historic narrative – including the Bulgarian heritage of a number of medieval and modern period heroes and that the Macedonian language and nation are derived from the Bulgarian.