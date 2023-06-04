The heads of the Macedonian and the Serbian orthodox churches, Archbishop Stefan and Patriarch Porfirij, will hold a joint service in the church of St. Sofia in Ohrid tomorrow, to mark the anniversary of the recognition of the Macedonian church by Serbia.

This move began to put an end to the decades long dispute in which Serbia insisted that the Macedonian church should be its subordinate. Under the agreed solution, some pro-Serbian bishops will be integrated into the Macedonian church.