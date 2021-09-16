The governments of Macedonia and Kosovo on Thursday in Skopje will hold the first-ever joint session, led by prime ministers Zoran Zaev and Albin Kurti.

Before the start of the joint session, there will be an official welcoming ceremony, and a meeting between Prime Ministers Zaev and Kurti, as well as bilateral meetings of the ministers in the Governments of the two countries.

The joint session of the governments will be held immediately after the meetings of the prime ministers and ministers and it is planned to sign several memoranda and agreements for cooperation, informed the government press service.