Businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev was sent for treatment in his Sistina clinic yesterday evening. Kamcev, the victim of a politically driven persecution campaign by the Zaev regime after he revealed how Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva is extorting money from him and blew up the major Racket scandal, has been detained since March. His defense team has claimed that he has heart issues and is kept in cruel conditions in the Sutka prison.

The reason for the transfer is intense abdominal pain which Kamcev reported to the guards.

The decision comes days after the release of former security chief Saso Mijalkov, who is a co-defendant with Kamcev in one of Janeva’s cases, on an 11 million EUR bail.