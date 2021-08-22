Ivan Jordanov, who is running for Mayor of Stip on the VMRO-DPMNE ticket, promised that he will deliver for a modern and well developed city which will turn around its current industrial decline. Jordanov held an event today with VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski as the municipal elections draw closer.

I see Stip as a city with new industrial companies, a city of parks, where young people can build their future and retirees enjoy their ret. I commit to work with responsibility and honesty so that we can build our Stip together, Jordanov siad.