Two mayors should be held accountable for electoral fraud in the Municipality of Stip, said Ivan Jordanov, VMRO-DPMNE MP.

Two mayoral candidates from the SDS barely passed the mayoral mandate, who made promises together, but to the general disappointment, failed to realize their election programs.

The people of Stip were left without a dam on the river Otinja, a cable car on the Isar, a sports and recreation center Suitlak, a martial arts hall, a cinema projection hall; gas distribution system to households, public institutions and companies; no thermal insulation facades were made, nor the multi-storey garages; the young people did not return to Stip, there are no new investments, the existing industrial zones have not been developed either; farmers in Karaorman did not receive water to irrigate their fields, but received a threat to stop the drinking water, Jordanov said.

There is no progress in any sphere of the everyday life of the citizens, which contributes to the low rating of the ruling set.