The citizens of Stip are eager to see change because their neighbors, the top officials of the city, forgot where they come from and what their city needs, said the VMRO-DPMNE mayoral candidate Ivan Jordanov, who is running against the Mayor of Stip Sasko Nikolov from SDSM.

The coming future guarantees that we will implement a modern vision for our city, Jordanov said during a meeting in the Belo Brdo neighborhood.