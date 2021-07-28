Answering a question whether the candidate for mayor in Stip is known, VMRO-DPMNE MP Ivan Jordanov said Wednesday in an interview with TV Kanal 5, that it is not known yet, but whoever he is the city must continue to develop, unlike now under the rule of SDSM.

VMRO-DPMNE has not yet published the proposals for mayor candidates, including for Stip. But I am convinced that whatever the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE is, Stip should continue in that direction of development of the city at the moment when VMRO-DPMNE was in power, he said.