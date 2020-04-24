Kanal 5 TV informed that its editor in chief Goce Mihajloski was released from hospital this weekend and is doing well. Mihajloski contracted the coronavirus days before interviewing the leaders of both top parties – Hristijan Mickoski and Zoran Zaev.

Both party leaders were forced into self-isolation after the interview but came out negative. But Mihajloski had to be treated in the “8th of September” hospital in Skopje. Eight other persons who were in contact with him and had to self-isolate all came back negative.