The Government is banning journalists and TV crews from entering the church of St. Spas, where the divisive honoring of Goce Delcev, on the 151st anniversary of his birth, is taking place. Yesterday, the Government refused to issue accreditation to all critical press, including Republika.

Journalists are told that they will have to remain outside of the church where Government officials and an official delegation from Bulgaria are honoring Delcev. A group of protesters is camped near-by, behind the police lines, and fears are high of the potential of conflict with groups of Bulgarian nationalists who are expected to arrive.