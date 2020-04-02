The mayor of Prilep, Ilija Jovanoski, denied having had contact with one of the employees at PHI “Ortomedika” who tested positive for coronavirus.

Jovanoski said that immediately after the case was confirmed, according to the recommendations of the competent services, the practice was temporarily closed and the rest of the medical staff were in self-isolation.

Jovanoski calls on citizens to be informed exclusively by representatives of official institutions.