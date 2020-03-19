We as a health organization have long appealed for some things that had to be done some time earlier. But we are not here to politicize now, but our citizens’ health is important. But I will say that we are starting from scratch now. Now doctors and doctors are desperately struggling to fix this. Here’s to paraphrase the Italians: “We are late with the measures of providing equipment, adequate and rapid testing and lots of testing”, because the more you test it, the more you know about the number of carriers transmitting the disease. And you have practically insight into the figure.

So the resources will be directed precisely to those parts of the country where there are more cases, says Dr. Marija Jovanovski Srceva at today’s Live Chat panel titled “Because Every Life Is Matters”.

She thinks that the number of 204 people tested is too small and that much more coronavirus testing should have been conducted.