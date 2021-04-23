The former vice president of SDSM, Zoran Jovanovski, commented on the developments in the country regarding the dismissal of the director of the State Market Inspectorate, Stojko Punovski, and the Council of Public Prosecutors deciding not to appoint Lence Ristovska a prosecutor to the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje, despite her high qualifications.

Maybe Lence Ristoska and Stojko Paunovski look like losers to someone today. I, on the other hand, see them as the beginning of the new time that is coming to this country. And no one will be able to stop it, commented Jovanovski.