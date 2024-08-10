I am not an expert in law, but the logic of common sense tells me that something must fundamentally change in the way those who broke the law are punished, Zoran Jovanovski wrote on his Facebook profile.

I think that money should come first and prison sentences second. First, the person who stole it should return the money or compensate the damage done, otherwise he will go to prison.

Macedonia has been fighting fires for a whole month, and almost every day we learn about an arsonist caught. All such people should first be held accountable and pay for the cost of hiring helicopters, firefighters, and it should be from the assets they have (money, apartments, houses, cars, or from what they will earn in the future). Then comes the prison sentence for “causing general danger”. So everyone will think about whether to set fires.

The point is to make crime financially unprofitable!!! I think that it is by far the biggest punishment for criminals in Macedonia. And there are many who would serve years in prison, but if they had the money left or the damage they did was not compensated.