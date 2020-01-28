A public debate on the law on public prosecution has begun in Parliament this afternoon at a session of the Committee on Political System. The debate was briefly interrupted after some of the VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers put up a banner dedicated to public prosecutor Joveski, who was speaking at the rostrum at the moment.

Mr Jovevski until when are you going to hide the letter with which Katica give you unlawful orders from prison (art. 60, PPO law), read the banner.

Committee chairman Aleksandar Kiracovski demanded that the security responds and removes the deputies.

MPs from all parliamentary groups, Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska, State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, prosecutors and professors from the Faculty of Law and international representatives are attending the public debate.