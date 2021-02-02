Chief State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski said in an interview with “Deutsche Welle” that the retrial in the “Monster” case removed the suspicions of being a fabricated case and that the most important thing is that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are charged on the basis of indisputable and hard evidence in legal proceedings.
The State Public prosecutor emphasizes that there are no winners or losers in the court case.
For the sake of the victims and the injured, the perpetrators must be brought to justice. And that it should be done in a legal way and with hard evidence. Most importantly, the perpetrators of this heinous crime are charged on the basis of indisputable and hard evidence in a legal proceeding, the public prosecutor said.
