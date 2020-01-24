The public prosecutor should not participate in the political discussions on the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, believes the State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski.

If an expert discussion opens on the draft Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, if called upon I will participate in the discussion and express my expert opinion built up during my work in the judiciary and the prosecution. In the part of the political discussions in the procedure of adoption of the Law, the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Macedonia should not participate in such discussions, Joveski told Telma.