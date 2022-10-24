Macedonia’s Chief Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski and European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kövesi will sign on Monday a working agreement on cooperation between the two institutions.

The official signing of the document will take place at noon at the headquarters of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Luxembourg.

As announced by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the signing will be attended by Public Prosecutor Dzheljal Bajrami and Acting Head of the Mission of the Republic of Macedonia to the EU, Mile Prangoski.