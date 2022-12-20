A1on reports on a case of significant abuse in the judiciary, in the case over the demolition of the Cosmos appartment complex.

In this case, the developer, politically linked businessman Fijat Canoski, is trying to get tens of millions of euros in damages from the state, using his links with prosecutors and judges. One of the “expert” witnesses that was called is architect Miroslav Grcev who is exceptionally close to the ruling SDSM party and is well known for his often disturbing comments he makes against hte conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, whose officials are on trial here.

His politics aside, Grcev also has a close family relation to judge Ognen Stavrev, who is equally partisan. Still, the judge did not ask for the witness to be excused, but allowed his testimony to stand in the trial.