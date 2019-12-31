Judge Zoran Teofilovski, who is suspected of a fraud worth million euros, reported before the Skopje court this morning. The judge is a recently appointed member of the powerful Judicial Council which has the power to appoint and dismiss judges.

Police had trouble locating judge Teofilovski yesterday, after the charges were made public, and for a while it was assumed he fled the country. But this morning, accompanied by two defense attorneys, he came to the Skopje criminal court which is now in communication with the Judicial Council over whether his immunity will be revoked and whether a detention can be ordered.

Seven municipal officials from Tetovo are also charged in the case.

Teofilovski is suspected of making a false claim that led to a sports club he managed get the right to purchase a large plot of land in Tetovo. The club paid less than 4.000 EUR for the land, and according to the prosecutors, it’s market value is estimated at a million.