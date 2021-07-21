Judge Ivan Dzolev, one of the key supporters of the Zaev regime in the judiciary, still hasn’t reported any of the instances where he said he was approached and offered a bribe.

Dzolev made the statement recently, when he was trying to defend his track record and that of the Zaev regime for the dismal rule of law situation. The judge insisted that it is not the judges who are corrupt, but that the press portrays them as such, and as a result citizens freely approach judges with money. Dzolev said that he himself was being offered bribes.

Chief prosecutor Ljupco Joveski today said that Dzolev still hasn’t come to him to report any of these incidents.