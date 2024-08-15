The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption concluded a proposed agreement today with Naqe Georgiev, a suspected Supreme Court judge, who was strongly suspected of committing the crime of receiving a reward for illegal influence. Georgiev accepted a three-year prison sentence and a ban on practicing his profession.

According to the OJO GOKK (the office), by signing the agreement, Naqe Georgiev does not dispute that he committed the crime. Considering that the penalty for this crime ranges from one to ten years of imprisonment, he agreed to a three-year prison sentence and a prohibition on performing any official duties for three years.

The OJO GOKK’s statement indicates that the evidence collected and the details included in the proposal-agreement describe how Naqe Georgiev, between April 6, 2024, and May 20, 2024, in Strumica and Skopje, used his assumed influence, official and social position, and reputation as a Supreme Court judge to allegedly intervene in a case managed by the Primary Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption. He is accused of requesting and receiving a reward of 15,000 euros (922,500 denars) on two occasions.

In early April 2024, a witness, whose father was under investigation, approached Georgiev for help. In return for intervening in the criminal procedure, Georgiev requested 5,000 euros, which was handed to him at his home in Strumica. During the meeting, Georgiev told the witness that he would try to secure a minimum three-year prison sentence for his father. Georgiev and the witness had several more meetings, during which Georgiev suggested that for 30,000 euros, he could, through convicted individual I.M., who is the deputy president and member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, allegedly arrange for a settlement procedure for the witness’s father. This settlement would concern the case under investigation by the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption for the crime of unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Georgiev further clarified that if the intervention were successful, a five-year prison sentence would be proposed as the minimum punishment, warning the witness that without intervention, his father would face a significantly longer prison sentence and extended detention throughout the court proceedings.

Georgiev also promised that he would use his influence and social position as a Supreme Court judge to ensure that the witness’s father would receive favorable conditions while serving his sentence and, once eligible, secure conditional release. To support his promises, Georgiev communicated with convicted I.M. through the WhatsApp application on three occasions in the presence of the witness, who overheard these conversations.

After agreeing on the reward, Georgiev and the witness settled that the remaining 20,000 euros would be handed over following the approval of the proposed settlement by the preliminary procedure judge at the Basic Criminal Court in Skopje.

On May 20, 2024, after the agreement was signed and confirmed by the court, Georgiev met with the witness at the parking area of Hotel Vip. Arriving in an Audi A6, Georgiev entered the witness’s vehicle, a Passat, and after a brief conversation, the witness handed him a white envelope containing 10,000 euros. Georgiev placed the envelope in his inside jacket pocket, exited the vehicle, and returned to his car. At that moment, authorized police officers approached his vehicle and found the envelope with the 10,000 euros, which had previously been marked.

The prosecutor, considering the degree of criminal responsibility, motives, and the severity of the crime, as well as the suspect’s background and circumstances, assessed that the three-year prison sentence would serve the purposes of both specific and general prevention as outlined in Article 39 of the Criminal Code.

The time Georgiev spent in detention will be credited towards his sentence, and he will immediately begin serving his prison term. Additionally, given that he abused his profession to commit the crime and is likely to do so again, the court imposed a three-year prohibition on performing any official duties. The marked banknotes found in Georgiev’s car will be returned to the witness, and the remaining 5,000 euros will be confiscated by the state as illicit gains.

Yesterday, Izet Memeti, a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, also admitted guilt and reached an agreement with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for a one-year suspended prison sentence and a three-year ban on performing any official duties for the same crime of receiving a reward for illegal influence. Memeti previously submitted an irrevocable resignation as a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, which was delivered to the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia.The prosecutor in question, considering the degree of criminal responsibility, the motives behind the crime, the severity of the threat to the protected asset, as well as the perpetrator’s previous life and personal circumstances, assessed that a three-year prison sentence would achieve the objectives of punishment in terms of specific and general prevention as provided for in Article 39 of the Criminal Code.

The time spent in custody will be credited toward his sentence, and he will be immediately ordered to begin serving the prison term. Additionally, since he abused his profession, activity, or duty to commit the crime, and given the nature of the crime and the circumstances under which it was committed, it is expected that he could abuse such a position again to commit another offense. Therefore, the court will also impose a three-year prohibition on performing any official duties. Furthermore, the marked banknotes found in the suspect’s vehicle will be returned to the witness, and the remaining 5,000 euros will be confiscated for the benefit of the RSM Budget as proceeds from a crime, according to the GOKK.

Yesterday, Ijet Memeti, a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, pleaded guilty and reached an agreement with the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime and Corruption for a one-year suspended prison sentence and a three-year ban on exercising the profession, activity, or duty of an official for the crime of “receiving a reward for illegal influence.”

Memeti had previously submitted his irrevocable resignation as a member of the Council of Public Prosecutors, which was delivered to the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia, as announced by JORSM.