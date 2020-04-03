A Stip judge ordered an eight days long detention for the two men who attacked a young girl two months ago.

The attack that was filmed shocked the public with its brutality after the video appeared online earlier this week. One of the attackers was a former boyfriend of the girl, who later said that she did not report the assault because she was threatened. The men, aged 23 and 26, were quickly identified by social media users and the public outrage prompted the police to have them detained hours after the video leaked. The father of one of them all but disowned his son because of the attack.