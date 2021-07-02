Judge Osman Shabani rejected the opinion of the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK), which found that a Government official can’t be used as an expert witness. The opinion was given in one of the trials against former Minister Mile Janakieski, accused over the failed sale of publicly owned land to an Israeli development company.

The prosecution called on Boris Tundzev, who is now head of the Cadastre Agency, as an expert witness, but the defense insists that this is a violation of the law that bans conflict of interest. The trial is deeply politicized anyway, given the campaign of persecution that the Zaev regime is leading against former Government officials like Janakieski, and the opinion from DKSK supported the view that Tundzev should be exempt.

But judge Shabani refused to respect the opinion and insist to take Tundzev’s testimony as an expert view. “The Anti-Corruption Commission is not in charge of implementing the law”, judge Shabani said.

Tundzev is expected to testify next week.