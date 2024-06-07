Supreme Court judge Isamedin Limani and Bitola Appellate Court judge Aleksandar Kambovski have been elected as the new members of the Judicial Council, as per the results announced by the election commission following Thursday’s vote.

On Thursday, judges cast their votes to elect two new members of the Judicial Council—one representing the Supreme Court and the other from the Bitola Appellate Court. The voting process began at 8 am across seven polling stations and continued until 3 pm.

According to the Law on the Judicial Council, judges elected as council members serve a six-year term and are eligible for re-election once more, provided that at least six years have passed since their initial term.