The Judicial Council will examine the possible involvement of Judge Dobrila Kacarska in the “Empire” case, Council President Kiro Zdravev said Monday.

On January 31, a request was sent to Dobrila Kacarska for establishing involvement in the case. This is the first time a judge has requested a procedure to establish accountability and we will do so, Zdravev said, answering a journalist’s question at today’s presentation of the analysis of the work of the Judicial Council.

Kacarska asked the Council to examine Prosecutor Lile Stefanova’s allegations in a “Racket” case trial that the judge while deciding on Orce Kamcev’s detention, was in court all the time exerting pressure through a colleague prosecutor.