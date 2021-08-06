Just one day before the Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi schedules the local elections in Macedonia, on the website of the Agency for Administration appeared an ad for employment of 166 people in the Ministry of Political System and Inter-Community Relations, headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Artan Grubi from DUI.

Two profiles of staff are required, who will have a salary of about 22 thousand denars. These are junior associates for promoting the use of the languages of the ethnic communities, as well as junior associates for translation, proofreading and editing, in the Translation Department. Most of them will be Macedonians, but Albanians, Serbs, Vlachs and several other nationalities are also sought.

Considering that most institutions needed translators and proofreaders last year, we issued a public call for that staff profile. They will be trained for the first three to six months in the Ministry of Political System, after which they will be redeployed to the institutions where they are needed, the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Political System, Rami Qerimi told “DW”.

According to him, there is a need for such staff in almost all institutions.

With the implementation of bilingualism in the country, the need for translation and proofreading staff is growing, adds Qerimi

The employment of 166 administration employees takes place just before the October elections in the country, in conditions of overemployment in state institutions, and after the decision to redeploy 1,349 employees under the Ohrid Framework Agreement, with some of them still haven’t taken up their jobs.