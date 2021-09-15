Justice Minister Bojan Maricic today insisted that, despite technical difficulties, Covid fears and manipulation with ethnic representation, the census is proceeding well. According to Maricic, 618,000 citizens were registered in the first week of the in-person census.

The electronic system being used by the canvassers crashed on the second day, but Maricic said that the system is now back on lie.

He dismissed reports of a boycott, which is being pushed by the Levica party, which raises Covid fears but especially the attempt to inflate the Albanian share of the population by counting emigrants from Macedonia as residents. According to Maricic, citizens are cooperating with the census, and there is no large scale boycott.