In 2013, one law was in force, now there is a new law which, apparently, introduces a new provision, a new paragraph which says that the early taking of the bar exam is prohibited, lawyer Deljo Kadiev pointed out on the “Top Tema” show on Telma TV.

However, if you look at the old law, nowhere does it say that it is allowed. I also cannot agree that in the 2013 law, the minister had the right to allow early taking. That is written nowhere in the law. It remains to imagine how the taking came about, if it was early, and it is obviously early from what we hear in the statements of all the stakeholders, emphasized Kadiev.

He also said he does not believe the “alleged technical error”, a version circulating in the public.

He emphasized that the impossibility of making checks is what worries him the most because the official at the time issued an order to keep the material for only one year.