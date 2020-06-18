Criminal law professor Gordan Kalajdziev said that the prosecutors presented “only what was convenient” to present during the Racket trial.

Kalajdziev, who was a major participant in the SDSM party led Colored Revolution that used the pretext of fighting crime as its rallying cry, discussed today’s sentencing of Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva and her accomplice Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and the scandal that erupted when Boki 13 accused confirmed that the extorted money ended up with former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

It’s not that the prosecutors are incompetent, but the public was served only what was convenient, Kalajdziev said.

Throughout the trial prosecutors made sure they don’t investigate the numerous leads pointing to Zaev’s direct involvement in the extortion scandal.